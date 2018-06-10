Boursa Kuwait Weekly Report for the Week Ending on 07-Jun-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green. The Premier Market Index closed at 4,787.32 points, up by 2.06%, the Main Market Index increased by 0.44% after closing at 4,837.41 points, whereas the All-Share Index closed at 4,805.52 points up by 1.47%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 3.55%, compared to the preceding week, reaching K.D 10.54 million, whereas trading volume average was 38.95 million shares, recording a decrease of 33.20%.

The Market was able to continue its positive performance, and its three indices were able to end the last week with good gains, as a result to the strong collection operations that included some leading stocks, especially in the Banks sector which acquired more than half of the cash liquidity during the last week, as the trading value reached by the end of the week K.D. 27.41 million out of the total trading in the Market that reached K.D. 52.72 million. Also, the Market received some support from the quick speculations executed on some small-cap stocks, especially the ones being traded below its book value.

In addition, the Market was able to realize its gains in parallel with the fluctuation of the trading indicators’ performance compared to the previous week, whereas the total traded cash liquidity increased during the last week to reach K.D. 52.72, up by 3.55%, while the total traded stock volume during the last five sessions decreased to reach about K.D. 191.77 million, down by approximately 33.20%.

Moreover, last week witnessed trading activity on 133 stocks out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 59 stock increased against prices of 58 stock decreased, and prices of 58 stocks remained with no change.

Sectors’ Indices

Six of Boursa Kuwait’s sectors ended last week in the green zone, four recorded declines, whereas the Health Care sector’s index & Technology sector’s index closed with no change from the week before. Last week’s highest gainer was the Telecommunications sector, achieving 3.46% growth rate as its index closed at 818.30 points. Whereas, in the second place, the Industrial sector’s index closed at 968.54 points recording 2.28% increase. The Consumer Services sector came in third as its index achieved 1.76% growth, ending the week at 1,083.17 points.

On the other hand, the Insurance sector headed the losers list as its index declined by 0.66% to end the week’s activity at 920.70 points. The Financial Services sector was second on the losers’ list, which index declined by 0.58%, closing at 976.89 points, followed by the Basic Materials sector, as its index closed at 1,028.51 points at a loss of 0.28%.

Sectors’ Activity

The Banks sector dominated a total trade volume of around 65.83 million shares changing hands during last week, representing 33.84% of the total market trading volume. The Financial Services sector was second in terms of trading volume as the sector’s traded shares were 21.97% of last week’s total trading volume, with a total of around 42.75 million shares.

On the other hand, the Banks sector’s stocks were the highest traded in terms of value; with a turnover of around K.D 27.41 million or 52% of last week’s total market trading value. The Telecommunications sector took the second place as the sector’s last week turnover was approx. K.D. 8.60 million representing 16.32% of the total market trading value.