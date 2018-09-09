Boursa Kuwait Weekly Report for the Week Ending on 06-Sep-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week with mixed performance. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,305.33 points, up by 0.83%, the Main Market Index decreased by 0.63% after closing at 4,866.42 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,149.42 points up by 0.33%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover decreased by 13.45%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 16.31 million, whereas trading volume average was about 68.92 million shares, recording a decrease of 9.49%.

The Boursa performance last week did not differ much from its previous week’s performance, as the three indices continued its fluctuation for the second consecutive week in light of the traders’ focus over the leading stocks that acquired the largest portion of the cash liquidity traded during the week, which positively reflected on the All-Share and Premier Markets indices, where it was able to close in the green zone, while the Main Market Index ended the week in the red zone affected by the liquidation operations concentrated on the small-cap stocks.

Also, the market performance during the last week came in parallel with its weak cash liquidity, which keep witnessing humble levels one week after another, as the trading value, in the first session of the week particularly, reached around K.D. 9.5 million only, its lowest level in about three months.

By the end of last week, the market capitalization of the Boursa recorded weekly gains of around K.D. 95.62 million, as it reached by the end of the week about K.D. 28.81 billion, up by 0.33% of its level in a week earlier, where it was K.D. 28.71 billion. The Boursa gains since the application of the new Market segmentation reached around K.D. 950.90 million or 3.41%. (Note: The market capitalization for the listed companies in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements).

Last week witnessed trading over 151 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 62 stock increased against prices of 76 stock decreased, and prices of 37 stock remained at no change.

Sectors’ Indices

Nine of Boursa Kuwait’s sectors ended last week in the red zone, while the other three recorded increases. Last week’s highest loser was the Consumer Services sector, as its index declined by 2.32% to end the week’s activity at 1,032.45 points, The Telecommunications sector was second on the losers’ list, which index declined by 1.82%, closing at 914.66 points, followed by the Health Care sector, which index declined by 1.53%, closing at 981.11 points.

On the other hand, Last week’s highest gainer was the Basic Materials sector, achieving 4.43% growth rate as its index closed at 1,167.80 points. The Insurance sector came in the second place, as its index closed at 954.94 points recording 2.36% increase, followed by Banks sector, achieving 1.08% growth rate as its index closed at 1,073.62 points.

Sectors’ Activity

The Banks sector dominated a total trade volume of around 118.78 million shares changing hands during last week, representing 34.47% of the total market trading volume. The Financial Services sector was second in terms of trading volume as the sector’s traded shares were 23.80% of last week’s total trading volume, with a total of around 82 million shares.

On the other hand, the Banks sector’s stocks were the highest traded in terms of value; with a turnover of around K.D 44.57 million or 54.65% of last week’s total market trading value. The Industrial sector took the second place as the sector’s last week turnover was approx. K.D 14.57 million representing 17.87% of the total market trading value.