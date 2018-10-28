Boursa Kuwait Weekly Trading Activity 25-10-2018

MARKET PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Boursa Kuwait ended last week with mixed performance. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,228.31 points, up by 1.07%, the Main Market Index decreased by 0.02% after closing at 4,696.96 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,039.56 points up by 0.71%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover decreased by 37.43%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 11.36 million, whereas trading volume average was about 49.06 million shares, recording a decrease of 29.86%.

Moreover, last week witnessed trading over 146 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 59 stock increased against prices of 74 stock decreased, and prices of 42 stock remained at no change.