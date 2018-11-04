Boursa Kuwait Weekly Trading Activity 01-11-2018

MARKET PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,262.86 points, up by 0.66%, the Main Market Index increased by 0.45% after closing at 4,718.04 points, whereas the All-Share Index closed at 5,069.36 points up by 0.59%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 23.67%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 14.05 million, whereas trading volume average was about 73.12 million shares, recording a decrease of 49.05%.

Moreover, Last week witnessed trading over 146 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 75 stock increased against prices of 56 stock decreased, and prices of 44 stock remained at no change.