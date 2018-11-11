Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 08-11-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,299.28 points, up by 0.69%, the Main Market Index increased by 0.66% after closing at 4,749.08 points, whereas the All-Share Index closed at 5,103.87 points up by 0.68%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 11.15%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 15.61 million, whereas trading volume average was about 132.52 million shares, recording an increase of 81.22%.

Last week witnessed trading over 145 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 84 stock increased against prices of 36 stock decreased, and prices of 55 stock remained at no change.