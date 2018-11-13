Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 13-11-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the red zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,297.04 points, down by 0.04%, the Main Market Index decreased by 0.04% after closing at 4,747.20 points, whereas the All-Share Index closed at 5,101.77 points down by 0.04%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover decreased by 9.73%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 14.10 million, whereas trading volume average was about 110.48 million shares, recording a decrease of 16.63%.

The Boursa was able to record weekly gains over K.D. 52.29 thousand, as the total market cap for the Boursa reached K.D. 28,558.15 million, up by 0.0002% from its level in a week earlier, which was K.D. 28,558.10 million. The Boursa market cap gains since the application of the market segmentation increased to reach K.D. 701.83 million, up by 2.52%. (Note: The market capitalization for the listed stocks in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements).

Last week witnessed trading over 141 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 63 stock increased against prices of 62 stock decreased, and prices of 50 stock remained at no change.