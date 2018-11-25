Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 21-11-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week with mixed performance. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,266.27 points, down by 0.58%, the Main Market Index increased by 0.04% after closing at 4,748.96 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,082.42 points down by 0.38%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 10.28%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 15.54 million, whereas trading volume average was about 114.83 million shares, recording an increase of 3.94%.

Moreover, the market capitalization of the Boursa recorded a weekly loss of K.D. 131.68 million, as it reached by the end of last week around K.D. 28.43 billion, down by 0.46% of its level in the previous week, where it was K.D. 28.56 billion. The market cap gains since the application of the new market segmentation reached around K.D. 570.14 million, or 2.05%. (Note: The market capitalization of the listed companies in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Last week witnessed trading over 138 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 46 stock increased against prices of 82 stock decreased, and prices of 47 stock remained at no change.