Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 29-11-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week with mixed performance. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,317.81 points, up by 0.98%, the Main Market Index decreased by 0.40% after closing at 4,730.00 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,109.21 points up by 0.53%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 28.22%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 19.93 million, whereas trading volume average was about 104.22 million shares, recording a decrease of 9.24%.

(Note: The market capitalization of the listed companies in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Last week witnessed trading over 149 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 66 stock increased against prices of 69 stock decreased, and prices of 40 stock remained at no change.