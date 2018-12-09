Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 06-12-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,435.29 points, up by 2.21%, the Main Market Index increased by 0.09% after closing at 4,734.24 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,186.90 points up by 1.52%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 4.21%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 20.77 million, whereas trading volume average was about 100.07 million shares, recording a decrease of 3.98%.

Moreover, the Boursa was able to record weekly gains over K.D. 425 million, as it reached by the end of last week around K.D. 28.98 billion, up by 1.49% of its level in the previous week, where it was K.D. 28.56 billion. The market cap gains since the application of the new market segmentation reached around K.D. 1.13 billion, or 4.05%. (Note: The market capitalization of the listed companies in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Last week witnessed trading over 143 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 67 stock increased against prices of 63 stock decreased, and prices of 45 stock remained at no change.