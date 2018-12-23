Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 20-12-2018

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the red zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,308.88 points, down by 1.46%, the Main Market Index decreased by 0.13% after closing at 4,710.35 points, whereas the All-Share Index closed at 5,096.56 points down by 1.03%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 197.56%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 53.37 million, whereas trading volume average was about 154.28 million shares, recording an increase of 65.88%.

(Note: The market cap for the listed companies in the Boursa is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding stocks as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Last week witnessed trading over 152 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 44 stock increased against prices of 94 stock decreased, and prices of 37 stock remained at no change.