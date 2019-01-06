Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 03-01-2019

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,340.51 points, up by 1.39%, the Main Market Index increased by 1.21% after closing at 4,772.58 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,138.94 points up by 1.33%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover increased by 11.91%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 18.38 million, whereas trading volume average was about 162.38 million shares, recording an increase of 59.33%.

The Boursa was able to record weekly gains over K.D. 376 million, where the noticeable purchasing activity during most of the last week sessions pushed many stocks’ prices to increase, as the total market cap for the Boursa reached K.D. 28.84 billion, up by 1.32% from its level in a week earlier, which was K.D. 28.46 billion. (Note: The market cap for the listed companies in the Boursa is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding stocks as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Last week witnessed trading over 152 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 44 stock increased against prices of 94 stock decreased, and prices of 37 stock remained at no change.