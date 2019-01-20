Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 17-01-2019

Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green zone. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,480.34 points, up by 0.50%, the Main Market Index increased by 0.07% after closing at 4,794.86 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,237.42 points up by 0.36%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover decreased by 18.02%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 26.87 million, whereas trading volume average was about 156.65 million shares, recording a decrease of 30.85%.

The Boursa was able to record weekly gains over K.D. 107 million, where the noticeable purchasing activity during most of the last week sessions pushed many stocks’ prices to increase, as the total market cap for the Boursa reached K.D. 29.39 billion, up by 0.37% from its level in a week earlier, which was K.D. 29.28 billion. Also, the market gains since the beginning of 2019 reached more than K.D. 880 million, up by 3.09% compared to its value at last trading day of the last year, where it reached then K.D. 28.51 billion. (Note: The market capitalization for the listed stocks in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Moreover, last week witnessed trading over 153 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 61 stock increased against prices of 78 stock decreased, and prices of 36 stock remained at no change.