Boursa Kuwait Weekly Performance Summary for the week ended on 24-01-2019

Boursa Kuwait ended last week with a mixed performance. The Premier Market Index closed at 5,493.20 points, up by 0.23%, the Main Market Index decreased by 0.26% after closing at 4,782.62 points, and the All-Share Index closed at 5,241.45 points up by 0.08%. Furthermore, last week’s average daily turnover decreased by 15.14%, compared to the preceding week, reaching around K.D 22.80 million, whereas trading volume average was about 125.08 million shares, recording a decrease of 20.15%.

The market capitalization reached by the end of the last week K.D. 29.41 billion, up by 0.09% compared to its level in a week earlier, where it reached then K.D. 29.39 billion. Also, the market gains since the beginning of 2019 reached more than K.D. 905 billion, up by 3.18% compared to its value at last trading day of the last year, where it reached then K.D. 28.51 billion. (Note: The market capitalization for the listed stocks in the Market is calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares as per the latest available official financial statements)..

Moreover, last week witnessed trading over 154 stock out of 175 listed stock in the Market, where prices of 58 stock increased against prices of 85 stock decreased, and prices of 32 stock remained at no change.