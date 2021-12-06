Bayan Investment Holding Co
Home
About Us
Overview
Vision & Mission
Board of Directors
Login
Executive Management & Management Team
Objective & Performance
Corporate Profile
Subsidiaries
Arkan Holding
Dar Al Dhabi Holding
Services
Third Party Asset Management – Mahfazaty
Clients Awareness
Studies and Research
Investor Relations
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors Annual Reports
Disclosures
Material Information
Corporate Documents
Corporate Social Responsibility
Stock Performance
Annual & Financial Statements
Investors Relations Unit
Media Centre
Bayan News
Media Kit
Contact Us
Customer Satisfaction Survey
Complaints Unit
Contact Us
العربية
Disclosure of CMA Approval to Bayan Investment to Renew the Right of Selling Treasury Shares
Available in
Arabic
.
On 06/12/2021
/
Bayan News
,
Material Information
© 2021
Bayan Investment Holding Company
Back to Top
X
X
ع
E
X
X
X
X
X
X
X