1840000
info@bayaninvest.com
Bayan Investment Holding Co.
Home
About Us
Overview
Vision & Mission
Objective & Performance
Corporate Profile
Board of Directors
Board of Directors – Login
Executive Management & Management Team
Subsidiaries
Arkan Holding
Dar Al Dhabi Holding
Services
Studies and Research
Investor Relations
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors Annual Reports
Disclosures
Material Information
Corporate Documents
Corporate Social Responsibility
Stock Performance
Annual & Financial Statements
Investors Relations Unit
Media Centre
Bayan News
Media Kit
Contact Us
العربية
Fiscal Financial Results for the Period Ended on 30/09/2022
Home
→
Bayan News
→
Fiscal Financial Results for the Period Ended on 30/09/2022
Available in
Arabic
.
On 26/10/2022
/
Bayan News
,
Disclosures