Disclosure of BIC BOD Meeting

Based on the decision issued by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held on Wednesday 11th March 2020, and the circular issued by the Civil Service Commission number (7) for year 2020, with regards to shutting down all ministries and government authorities and entities and all public institutions as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 Coronavirus, and due to the Boursa Kuwait announcement on 14th March 2020 to resume trading activity during the official hours starting on Sunday 15th March 2020; Bayan Investment Company decided to close its headquarter offices, while continue in providing services for its clients and in conducting its essential operations related to the main activity of the company without interruption through its electronic platforms throughout the official holiday and with the minimum number of employees.

For further information or inquiries, please contact us by e-mail:

ir@bayaninvest.com

For general inquiries:

info@bayaninvest.com